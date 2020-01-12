Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Receives $30.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SFNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Simmons First National to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

NASDAQ SFNC traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $26.08. 344,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,349. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Simmons First National has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.20. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $233.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Simmons First National will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.00%.

In other news, CEO George Makris, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $239,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,184.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $25,385.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFNC. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.