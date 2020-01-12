Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sientra, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. The Company offers plastic surgery implantable devices for cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, including Breast Implants, Tissue Expanders, Body Contouring, Implants and Specialty Products. Sentra’s primary products are silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures. It also offers a range of other aesthetic and specialty products. Sientra, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

SIEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair upgraded Sientra from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity set a $13.00 price target on Sientra and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Sientra from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sientra from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.11.

NASDAQ:SIEN traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.22. The stock had a trading volume of 454,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,650. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average is $7.04. Sientra has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.02. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 122.95% and a negative net margin of 143.76%. The firm had revenue of $22.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sientra will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Sientra by 127.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 29,430 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sientra during the second quarter valued at approximately $652,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sientra by 37.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 550,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 148,723 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sientra in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Sientra by 79.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 752,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 332,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

