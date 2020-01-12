ShowHand Trading Down 2.9% This Week (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 11th. One ShowHand token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit, YoBit and IDEX. ShowHand has a market cap of $16,626.00 and approximately $273.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ShowHand has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ShowHand Token Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox, YoBit, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

