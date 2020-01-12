Short Interest in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Rises By 25.2%

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the December 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 419,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.63. 469,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,080. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1-year low of $98.60 and a 1-year high of $153.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.00 and a 200-day moving average of $141.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.24.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $456.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WST shares. Bank of America lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. West Pharmaceutical Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.29.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

