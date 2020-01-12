Short Interest in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Declines By 30.3%

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 962,300 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the December 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE SSD traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.91. 113,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.35. Simpson Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $54.99 and a 1 year high of $85.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.37 and its 200-day moving average is $71.74.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $310.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.35 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 31.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,306,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,153,000 after purchasing an additional 221,543 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $11,908,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 49.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,355,000 after purchasing an additional 61,135 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $3,860,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 609.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 52,965 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSD. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.