Short Interest in Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) Rises By 27.1%

Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the December 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 616,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Provention Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.65.

In other Provention Bio news, COO Eleanor Ramos bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.66 per share, with a total value of $29,320.00. Insiders purchased 6,075 shares of company stock worth $76,794 in the last three months. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRVB. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 15,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRVB traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.63. 603,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,404. Provention Bio has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.05 million, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 6.03.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. On average, analysts forecast that Provention Bio will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

