Short Interest in Performant Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PFMT) Decreases By 37.4%

Performant Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PFMT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the December 15th total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 264,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $272,280.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 276,792 shares of company stock worth $285,122. 32.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Performant Financial by 39.3% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 268,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 75,604 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Performant Financial by 92.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 895,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 429,909 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Performant Financial by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFMT traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $1.01. The company had a trading volume of 103,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,401. Performant Financial has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $2.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 19.29% and a negative return on equity of 35.82%. The company had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Performant Financial will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

