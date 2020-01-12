Short Interest in New Home Company Inc (NYSE:NWHM) Declines By 31.9%

New Home Company Inc (NYSE:NWHM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 288,400 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the December 15th total of 423,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of New Home stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.62. 122,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,171. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average is $4.33. The firm has a market cap of $92.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.68. New Home has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $7.38.

New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. New Home had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $165.62 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of New Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWHM. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in New Home in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in New Home in the second quarter worth about $45,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in New Home by 229.8% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 33,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 23,140 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in New Home in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in New Home by 18,735.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 37,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

New Home Company Profile

The New Home Company Inc, a homebuilder, focuses on the design, construction, and sale of homes. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

