Short Interest in Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) Declines By 78.5%

Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, a decline of 78.5% from the December 15th total of 283,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 156,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCC. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 13.1% during the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Monroe Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Monroe Capital by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 88,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Monroe Capital by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

MRCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of MRCC stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $11.20. 114,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Monroe Capital has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $13.38. The stock has a market cap of $227.34 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.92.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $17.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.60 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 24.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Monroe Capital will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.50%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.17%.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

