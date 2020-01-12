Short Interest in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) Expands By 27.7%

Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the December 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 641,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Separately, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Insperity to $128.00 and set an “accumulate” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

In other Insperity news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total transaction of $311,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 679,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,950,909.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,326. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 279.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 8,187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Insperity by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Insperity stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $89.48. 651,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,193. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.95. Insperity has a one year low of $67.06 and a one year high of $144.92.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.26). Insperity had a return on equity of 166.72% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Insperity will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Insperity’s payout ratio is 35.61%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

