Short Interest in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Declines By 20.3%

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,500 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the December 15th total of 119,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 41,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 24,047 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on III shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Information Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

III stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.54. The stock had a trading volume of 123,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,432. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Information Services Group has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average of $2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.46.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $68.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Information Services Group will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operaets through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defence, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare and insurance industries.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.