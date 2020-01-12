Short Interest in Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Expands By 30.2%

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the December 15th total of 48,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunic in a report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Immunic alerts:

In related news, Director Duane Nash sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $30,624.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,639.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMUX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Immunic during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Immunic in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Immunic in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.83% of the company’s stock.

Immunic stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.17. The stock had a trading volume of 36,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,399. Immunic has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $46.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.12.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.15). Equities analysts anticipate that Immunic will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.