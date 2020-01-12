Short Interest in Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) Declines By 22.2%

Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 340,300 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the December 15th total of 437,400 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 117,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of GDEN stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.42. The company had a trading volume of 76,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.40 million, a P/E ratio of -34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.57 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.32. Golden Entertainment has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $20.42.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $243.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.69 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDEN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golden Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In other news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III bought 64,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.85 per share, with a total value of $1,080,000.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,741.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDEN. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 4,096.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 14,871 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 48.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 80,400 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the second quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 6.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,059,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,836,000 after purchasing an additional 64,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.85% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

