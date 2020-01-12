Short Interest in Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) Declines By 44.1%

Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a decline of 44.1% from the December 15th total of 65,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:FTEK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.97. The stock had a trading volume of 19,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,930. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02. Fuel Tech has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.32.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 million. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fuel Tech will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEK. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Fuel Tech by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 668,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 36,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fuel Tech by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 556,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 47,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fuel Tech by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 55,215 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Fuel Tech by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 123,892 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in Fuel Tech by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,807,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 320,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FTEK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Fuel Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; ammonia injection grid and graduated straightening grid systems; and flue gas conditioning systems.

