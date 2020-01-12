Short Interest in Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) Drops By 22.5%

Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the December 15th total of 3,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 940,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director Andrew L. Waite bought 585,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $750,000.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 656,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,872. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Christopher Gaut bought 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,127,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,626.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 908,438 shares of company stock worth $1,160,201. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FET. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 56,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 39,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FET traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,131,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,968. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Forum Energy Technologies has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $7.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.77.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $239.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.31 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 91.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Forum Energy Technologies will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FET. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Forum Energy Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup cut Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price target on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Forum Energy Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.56.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

