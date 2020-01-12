Short Interest in Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Declines By 20.1%

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the December 15th total of 54,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

CRD.B has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of Crawford & Company stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $9.15. 61,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,935. Crawford & Company has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $10.79. The company has a market capitalization of $525.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average of $9.61.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Crawford & Company had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $254.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.48 million. Analysts predict that Crawford & Company will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

