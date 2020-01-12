Short Interest in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Increases By 29.0%

Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the December 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 992,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $51.06. 684,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.38. Coca-Cola European Partners has a fifty-two week low of $44.63 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

CCEP has been the subject of several research reports. Argus cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $634,950,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter valued at about $240,454,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter valued at about $230,595,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter valued at about $159,971,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter valued at about $133,120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.74% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.