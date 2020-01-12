Short Interest in CIM Commercial Trust Corp (NASDAQ:CMCT) Expands By 26.5%

CIM Commercial Trust Corp (NASDAQ:CMCT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the December 15th total of 9,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of CMCT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,335. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average is $16.86. CIM Commercial Trust has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. CIM Commercial Trust’s payout ratio is presently -30.30%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCT. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,687,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,474,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,146,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 328.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 175,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. 43.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.
CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile
CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States. Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area and Washington, DC CIM Commercial is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and onsite property management capabilities.
