Short Interest in Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Drops By 90.8%

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a drop of 90.8% from the December 15th total of 298,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CAPR stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.67. 373,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,875. Capricor Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $8.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.70.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.27. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 264.61% and a negative net margin of 660.66%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capricor Therapeutics will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAPR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

