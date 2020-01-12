Short Interest in BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN) Declines By 18.8%

BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the December 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:BVSN traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,289. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.04. BroadVision has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $3.58.

BroadVision (NASDAQ:BVSN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter. BroadVision had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 68.08%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of BroadVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

About BroadVision

BroadVision, Inc develops, markets, and supports enterprise portal applications that enable companies to unify their e-business infrastructure and conduct interactions and transactions with employees, partners, and customers through a personalized self-service model. The company offers business agility suite, a portal that provides personalized views of information and processes; commerce agility suite, an e-commerce system for transacting business on the Web; Clearvale, an enterprise social network solution; Clear, a human resources management system; QuickSilver, a publishing system for large and complex documents; and Vmoso, a cloud application for conducting virtual enterprise communications, mobile workgroup collaborations, and social business engagements.

