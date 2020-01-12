Short Interest in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) Grows By 67.1%

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 67.1% from the December 15th total of 676,300 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 303,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

AHH traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.21. 211,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,265. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.43. Armada Hoffler Properties has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 13.02 and a current ratio of 13.02.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.17). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $42.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.74 million. Research analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.55%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 34,788 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726 shares during the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 100.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 61,664 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

