Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:TYHT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,021,855 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 100% from the previous session’s volume of 510,279 shares.The stock last traded at $0.64 and had previously closed at $0.59.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Shineco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.64.

Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.05 million for the quarter. Shineco had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 5.31%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Shineco stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:TYHT) by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,245 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of Shineco worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT)

Shineco, Inc, a holding company, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells health and well-being focused plant-based products in China. It processes and distributes traditional Chinese herbal medicine products, as well as other pharmaceutical products directly to individual customers.

