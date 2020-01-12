Sharder (SS) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Top Exchanges

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Sharder has a market cap of $468,330.00 and approximately $33,114.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sharder has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Sharder token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit and OTCBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012324 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.59 or 0.01970276 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00186902 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00027498 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00124660 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Sharder Profile

Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 tokens. The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sharder is medium.com/@SharderChain . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . Sharder’s official website is sharder.org

Buying and Selling Sharder

Sharder can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, DDEX, Bilaxy and OTCBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sharder should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sharder using one of the exchanges listed above.

