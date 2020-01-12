Sentinel Protocol 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.48 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 11th. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $3.04 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges including GDAC, Bibox, BitForex and IDEX.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00021544 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00010501 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007623 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005209 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007997 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007730 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000220 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Token Profile

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a token. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 326,194,835 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

Sentinel Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Upbit, Bibox, Bittrex, Bilaxy, GDAC, BitForex, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

