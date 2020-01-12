Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Receives $1.90 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.90.

SENS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of SENS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.84. The stock had a trading volume of 846,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,343. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07. Senseonics has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $3.37.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $4.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SENS. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Senseonics by 236.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 10,199 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Senseonics by 194.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Senseonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Senseonics by 40,551.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 16,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Senseonics by 596.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 25,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems that is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

