Semafo (TSE:SMF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.13

Shares of Semafo Inc. (TSE:SMF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.13 and traded as low as $2.51. Semafo shares last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 453,738 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMF. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Semafo from C$8.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Semafo from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Semafo from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Semafo in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Sprott Securities raised Semafo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.80 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.59 million and a PE ratio of 17.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.12.

Semafo (TSE:SMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The mining company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$132.42 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Semafo Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

SEMAFO Inc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in West Africa. The company operates the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso, which includes the Siou deposit. It also holds a 90% interest in the Boungou project. The company was formerly known as West Africa Mining Exploration Corporation Inc and changed its name to SEMAFO Inc in May 1997.

