Selfkey One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.82 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $4.75 million and $1.82 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Selfkey token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Binance, Tidex and IDEX. During the last week, Selfkey has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00039353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.66 or 0.05989128 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00026532 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00035902 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001812 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002655 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00001171 BTC.

About Selfkey

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a token. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,952,048,541 tokens. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Tidex, IDEX, RightBTC, Kucoin, Binance and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

