Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Selecta Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops targeted immunotherapies and vaccines. Its product pipelineincludes gene therapy, food allergy, malaria; SEL-212, which is a therapeutic enzyme indicated for refractory gout; SEL-070, which is indicated for smoking cessation and relapse prevention; SEL-701, which is indicated for the treatment of human papillomavirus associated cancer and SEL-212 consists of SVP-Rapamycin co-administered with pegsiticase, its pegylated uricase. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SELB. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.80.

NASDAQ:SELB traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,233. Selecta Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1.76. The firm has a market cap of $133.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.34.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SELB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 233,800 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,620,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 109,806 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

