SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $421.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) will post $421.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $419.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $423.46 million. SEI Investments posted sales of $405.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SEIC shares. ValuEngine lowered SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub lowered SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

In other news, Director William Doran sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $200,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 671,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,977,990.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $5,575,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,801,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,894,355.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,050 shares of company stock valued at $12,057,138. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 433 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 565 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 375.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEI Investments stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.33. 266,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,074. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $45.38 and a 52-week high of $67.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.07 and a 200-day moving average of $60.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.29%.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

