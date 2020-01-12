Seele (SEELE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $40.65 Million

Seele (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Seele has a total market capitalization of $102.24 million and approximately $40.65 million worth of Seele was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Seele has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Seele token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001806 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, CoinBene, IDEX and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Seele alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00039352 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.58 or 0.06001907 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00026530 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00035783 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00021719 BTC.

Seele Profile

Seele (SEELE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,587,206 tokens. Seele’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Seele is medium.com/seeletech . The Reddit community for Seele is /r/SeeleOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Seele is seele.pro

Buying and Selling Seele

Seele can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, HADAX, IDEX, DDEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Seele Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.