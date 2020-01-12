Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $44.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. The Company’s initial fleet consists of three modern panamax tankers. Its vessels carry petroleum products and crude oil for integrated oil companies, oil traders, and other customers. Scorpio Tankers Inc. is headquartered in Monaco, Scorpio. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, B. Riley set a $40.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.29.

STNG stock opened at $35.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.44 and its 200 day moving average is $31.19. Scorpio Tankers has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $40.45.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $136.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.53 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 12.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 496.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 912 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 907.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,041 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter valued at about $562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

