SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 306,000 shares, a decline of 58.4% from the December 15th total of 735,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 347,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of SCPL stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.01. SciPlay has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $18.75.
SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.74 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SciPlay will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCPL. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay during the second quarter worth $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in SciPlay in the second quarter valued at $123,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in SciPlay in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in SciPlay by 109.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 11,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in SciPlay in the third quarter valued at $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.69% of the company’s stock.
SciPlay Company Profile
SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.
Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?
Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.