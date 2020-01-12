SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 306,000 shares, a decline of 58.4% from the December 15th total of 735,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 347,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of SCPL stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.01. SciPlay has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $18.75.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.74 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SciPlay will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SCPL. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.25 price target on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SciPlay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.61.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCPL. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay during the second quarter worth $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in SciPlay in the second quarter valued at $123,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in SciPlay in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in SciPlay by 109.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 11,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in SciPlay in the third quarter valued at $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

