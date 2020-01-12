Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SCHN has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Macquarie set a $23.00 target price on Schnitzer Steel Industries and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. TheStreet cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Schnitzer Steel Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of SCHN traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.65. 508,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,990. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12 month low of $18.68 and a 12 month high of $27.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $405.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 9,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $206,632.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,872.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard Peach sold 24,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $526,607.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,923.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 257.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 13,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

