Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. B. Riley currently has a $26.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Maxim Group set a $27.00 target price on shares of Saratoga Investment and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Compass Point raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Aegis reissued a buy rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Saratoga Investment presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.68.

SAR stock opened at $26.74 on Thursday. Saratoga Investment has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $27.04. The firm has a market cap of $291.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.88.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 68.38% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is currently 85.17%.

In related news, insider (Tony) Kiernan Anthony purchased 20,000 shares of Saratoga Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $61,360.00. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAR. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Saratoga Investment by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in Saratoga Investment by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 18,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.64% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

