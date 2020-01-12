Safex Token (SFT) Price Hits $0.0035 on Major Exchanges

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. Safex Token has a market cap of $5.70 million and approximately $710.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Safex Token has traded up 14.8% against the dollar. One Safex Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00001173 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00065701 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000076 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Safex Token Profile

SFT is a token. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,641,289,609 tokens. The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . Safex Token’s official website is safex.io

Safex Token Token Trading

Safex Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

