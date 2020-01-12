Rupiah Token Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $241,618.00 (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 11th. Rupiah Token has a total market capitalization of $94,585.00 and $241,618.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Rupiah Token token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including DDEX and Binance DEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00039151 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.93 or 0.05988361 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00026728 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00035812 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001830 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Rupiah Token Profile

Rupiah Token (CRYPTO:IDRT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 160,362,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,292,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper

Rupiah Token Token Trading

Rupiah Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupiah Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

