Rupaya Hits Market Cap of $10,464.00 (RUPX)

Rupaya (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Rupaya coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, Graviex and CryptoBridge. Rupaya has a market cap of $10,464.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Rupaya was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rupaya has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rupaya alerts:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,899.26 or 2.06846244 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 221.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000509 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00022110 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000239 BTC.

About Rupaya

Rupaya (CRYPTO:RUPX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2017. Rupaya’s total supply is 65,190,167 coins and its circulating supply is 61,004,203 coins. Rupaya’s official Twitter account is @rupayacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupaya’s official website is www.rupayacoin.org . The Reddit community for Rupaya is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Rupaya Coin Trading

Rupaya can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, Graviex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupaya should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rupaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupaya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.