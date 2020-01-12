RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Receives $73.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.83.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RPM shares. UBS Group started coverage on RPM International in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on RPM International in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Group raised RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Vertical Research raised RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

In other RPM International news, Director David A. Daberko sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $834,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,404.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in RPM International in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in RPM International in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RPM International in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in RPM International in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in RPM International in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RPM traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.04. 629,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,101. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.38. RPM International has a 12 month low of $52.48 and a 12 month high of $77.47.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RPM International will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.14%.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

