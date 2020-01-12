RPICoin (RPI) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $130.00

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded up 67.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. In the last seven days, RPICoin has traded 148.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RPICoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. RPICoin has a market cap of $35,762.00 and $130.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00057465 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 100.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000092 BTC.

RPICoin Profile

RPICoin (RPI) is a coin. RPICoin’s total supply is 917,364,740 coins and its circulating supply is 877,352,804 coins. RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin . The official website for RPICoin is www.rpicoin.com . RPICoin’s official message board is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog . The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

RPICoin Coin Trading

RPICoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RPICoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RPICoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

