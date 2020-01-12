RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.58.

RES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of RPC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of RPC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of RPC from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of RPC from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 7.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,489,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,582,000 after purchasing an additional 373,555 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 37.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,318,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 47.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,022,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,583 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 21.7% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,792,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,667,000 after purchasing an additional 497,361 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 23.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,696,000 after purchasing an additional 456,249 shares during the period. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RES stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.72. 2,200,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,088. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average is $5.27. The company has a market cap of $986.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.75. RPC has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $13.11.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $293.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.48 million. RPC had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. RPC’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RPC will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

