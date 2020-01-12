Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €7.00 Price Target for Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DBK. Independent Research set a €6.10 ($7.09) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC set a €6.30 ($7.33) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €6.31 ($7.33).

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

FRA:DBK opened at €7.70 ($8.95) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €6.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is €6.83. Deutsche Bank has a 12-month low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 12-month high of €18.49 ($21.50).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.