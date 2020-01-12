Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Hits $0.0449 on Top Exchanges

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $22.86 million and $1.86 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0449 or 0.00000553 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, OKEx and Binance.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00011901 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00001189 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,235,327 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io, Bancor Network, DragonEX, Ethfinex, C2CX, Bittrex, Kyber Network, OKEx, Upbit and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.