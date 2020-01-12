Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Richardson Electronics had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $39.63 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RELL opened at $5.67 on Friday. Richardson Electronics has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $7.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; high value flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions, as well as power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.