Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBKB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBKB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 51.9% from the December 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $54,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 73.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $181,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 19.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 31.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 28,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RBKB opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.79.

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.92 million for the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 11.98%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Rhinebeck Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Rhinebeck Bancorp Company Profile

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc provides banking services to customers in the central Hudson Valley region of New York State. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans and commercial construction loans; commercial business loans; and one- to four-family residential real estate loans.

