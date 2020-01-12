Reviewing Youdao (NYSE:DAO) & Chegg (NYSE:CHGG)

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) and Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Youdao and Chegg’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Youdao N/A N/A N/A Chegg -3.27% 9.53% 3.40%

This table compares Youdao and Chegg’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Youdao $106.57 million 16.62 -$30.43 million N/A N/A Chegg $321.08 million 15.16 -$14.89 million $0.09 447.11

Chegg has higher revenue and earnings than Youdao.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Youdao and Chegg, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Youdao 0 0 2 0 3.00 Chegg 0 1 11 0 2.92

Youdao presently has a consensus target price of $18.80, suggesting a potential upside of 18.61%. Chegg has a consensus target price of $45.59, suggesting a potential upside of 13.30%. Given Youdao’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Youdao is more favorable than Chegg.

Summary

Chegg beats Youdao on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc., an Internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications. Its learning services and products primarily include online courses, fee-based premium services, and others, as well as online marketing services. The company also provides sales of smart devices and solutions, and technical supporting to the VIE; consulting services; and online learning services, as well as online marketing services. Youdao, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hangzhou, China.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc. operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks. Its digital products and services include Chegg Study, which helps students master challenging concepts on their own; Chegg Writing that enables automatically generate sources in the required formats, when students need to cite their sources in written work; Chegg Tutors that allow students find human help on its learning platform through a network of live tutors; and Chegg Math solver, which helps students to get math help through self-guided and individualized math solutions The company also offers Other Services, such as Test Prep, internships, college admission and scholarship services; rents and sells print textbooks and eTextbooks; and offers supplemental materials and textbook buyback services. Chegg, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

