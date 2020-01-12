ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a sector weight rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ResMed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $156.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.09. ResMed has a 52 week low of $90.64 and a 52 week high of $158.46.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $681.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.87 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 26.72%. ResMed’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In other ResMed news, insider James Hollingshead sold 20,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $2,932,561.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,051,776.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.71, for a total transaction of $386,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,813,063.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,191 shares of company stock valued at $8,686,129 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 342.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in ResMed by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam bought a new stake in ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

