Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the December 15th total of 3,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 397,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Repligen by 12.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,350,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $545,830,000 after purchasing an additional 699,886 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Repligen by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,420,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,940,000 after purchasing an additional 305,195 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Repligen by 53.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,088,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,284 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Repligen by 27.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,348,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,088,000 after purchasing an additional 512,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Repligen by 3.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 611,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,583,000 after purchasing an additional 22,063 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. First Analysis raised shares of Repligen from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $97.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.36. Repligen has a one year low of $52.87 and a one year high of $99.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a current ratio of 16.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.95, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $69.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.10 million. Repligen had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Repligen will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

