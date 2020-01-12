Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RCII. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

In other Rent-A-Center news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $34,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,903. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 126.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 3.4% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 29,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 7.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCII traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $29.21. The company had a trading volume of 567,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,720. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.59 and a 200-day moving average of $26.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $29.28.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $649.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.83 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.43%.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

