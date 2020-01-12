Regalcoin (REC) Price Reaches $0.0029

Regalcoin (CURRENCY:REC) traded 34% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 12th. Over the last seven days, Regalcoin has traded up 34% against the dollar. One Regalcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, CoinExchange and YoBit. Regalcoin has a market cap of $36,616.00 and $1.00 worth of Regalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000228 BTC.

About Regalcoin

REC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 16th, 2017. Regalcoin’s total supply is 16,491,413 coins and its circulating supply is 12,799,009 coins. Regalcoin’s official Twitter account is @regalcoinx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Regalcoin is regalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Regalcoin is /r/RegalCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Regalcoin Coin Trading

Regalcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Regalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Regalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Regalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

