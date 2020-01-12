Refereum 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $38,391.00 (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Refereum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Upbit, OKEx and Bibox. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and $38,391.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Refereum has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.17 or 0.01893235 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00187342 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00027963 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00121264 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum’s launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,490,239,201 tokens. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Refereum

Refereum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cobinhood, DDEX, Gate.io, Bittrex, OKEx, Upbit and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

